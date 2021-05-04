Skip to main content

Ex-Marseille coach Villas-Boas to make world rally debut

Reuters
Former Olympique de Marseille and Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas has swapped the dugout for the World Rallying Championship.

The 43-year-old will make his debut later this month in Portugal, driving a Citroen C3 in WRC3, the third tier of the championship for privateer cars.

The Portuguese has been out of work since early March after his contract at Marseille was cancelled.

He had been suspended after initially offering to resign over disagreements with the club's board.

Villas-Boas does have previous motorsport experience and crashed out of the Dakar Rally in 2018.

Rally Portugal, the fourth round of the WRC, takes place from 20-23 May.

