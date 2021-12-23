Ex-NFL RB Dion Lewis arrested on drunk driving charge

2021-12-23 19:55:06 GMT+00:00 - Former NFL running back Dion Lewis is due in court Jan. 6 following his arrest on driving while intoxicated charges.

Police in Guilderland, N.Y., said Lewis was arrested Sunday just after midnight following an improper right turn. He refused a field sobriety test at the time of his arrest and refused a chemical test while he was being booked, CBS 6 News in Albany reported.

Lewis, 31, was a member of the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning 2016 team and spent three of his eight NFL seasons (2011-20) in New England. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

His best season came in 2017 with the Patriots when he gained 1,110 yards from scrimmage and scored nine touchdowns.

In November, Lewis went to work as the health and wellness development coordinator for Albany County, where he played in high school at Albany Academy.

His job entails connecting area residents with local community services.

"We have a great opportunity because Dion is a role model, especially with young men, and one of the lessons we learned over the last 22 months dealing with COVID is the some people can be skeptical of government," Albany County executive Dan McCoy said in announcing Lewis' hiring. "Dion's a credible messenger and will be able to help us break through those barriers."

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.