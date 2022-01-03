Ex-pitcher Jim Corsi announces terminal cancer diagnosis

2022-01-03 21:58:47 GMT+00:00 - Former Major League pitcher Jim Corsi announced Monday he has advanced liver and colon cancer and doesn't have long to live.

In an interview with WBZ-TV in Boston, the veteran of 10 seasons said he has Stage 4 liver cancer and colon cancer. Corsi is 60 years old.

"I'm at peace. I know if I die, I'm going to a better place," Corsi told WBZ. "That's the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody that I'll leave behind.

"I made a mistake when I was younger, not getting a colonoscopy," Corsi said. "I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You're not. Cancer is not prejudiced to anybody."

Corsi went 22-24 with a 3.25 ERA in 368 major league appearances (one start) for five teams, most notably the Oakland A's (1988-89, 1992, 1995-96). He also pitched for his hometown Boston Red Sox from 1997-99. Corsi was born in Newton, Mass.

Corsi notched seven saves and struck out 290 in 481 1/3 innings. He retired after the 1999 season.

