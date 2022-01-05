EXCLUSIVE Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation

Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Group F - Serbia v Austria - Olympiahalle, Innsbruck, Austria - November 26, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Austria's Dennis Novak REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 tennis star in the world, was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after initially being granted a medical exemption for the country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open.

The tennis star, left stranded at Melbourne's Tullamanrien airport overnight, was issued a letter by the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be deported, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

The tennis star was filing an injunction to prevent his deportation, the source said.

