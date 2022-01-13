Executive director Budkowski leaves Alpine F1 team

Renault F1 Team's Executive Director Marcin Budkowski attends a news conference ahead of the new Formula One 2020 season, in Paris, France, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Executive director Marcin Budkowski has left the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team, where he effectively ran day-to-day operations, with immediate effect.

Alpine said in a statement on Thursday that chief executive Laurent Rossi would temporarily step in to ensure preparations for next season continued smoothly.

Budkowski has been linked with rivals Aston Martin, whose principal Otmar Szafnauer left this month amid speculation about a move to Alpine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"I would like to thank Marcin Budkowski for his commitment and contribution to the team’s results over the last four years," Rossi said.

"The team is fully focused on getting the car ready for the first race in Bahrain and deliver a step beyond in performance."

The season-opening race is scheduled for March 20.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.