Expansion Charlotte FC to face LA Galaxy in home debut

2021-11-18 20:06:49 GMT+00:00 - Expansion club Charlotte FC will face the LA Galaxy in their MLS home debut at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on March 5, 2022.

It will be the second regular-season match for Charlotte, which will open on the road on the weekend of Feb. 26. The full schedule has not yet been finalized.

Club president Nick Kelly called the game against the five-time MLS Cup winners a "massive opportunity" to make a first impression.

"Playing against one of the most recognizable brands in the world in our inaugural home match only heightens the anticipation and makes this a truly historic moment in Charlotte sports history," Kelly said in a news release Thursday.

"We've been bold in making our goals known for this match -- to achieve a sellout crowd and have the most attended game in league history -- and we're confident everyone across the Carolinas will come together to create an unrivaled environment to help bring home the first of many points at Bank of America Stadium."

Bank of America Stadium, home to the NFL's Carolina Panthers, has a capacity of 74,867 for football. The current MLS single-game attendance record is 72,548, set by the Atlanta United against the visiting Galaxy on Aug. 3, 2019.

