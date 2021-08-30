Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Extinction Rebellion protesters block London's Tower Bridge

Extinction Rebellion climate demonstrators attend a protest at London Bridge, London, Britain, August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion group, which is demanding urgent action by governments and business to limit climate change, staged a sit-down protest that stopped traffic from using Tower Bridge in London on Monday.

A Reuters photographer saw around 200 protesters taking part in the demonstration at the north end of the bridge while groups of police officers tried to prevent others from joining.

Extinction Rebellion is targeting London's financial district - located close to Tower Bridge - in a two-week series of protests. The group accuses the finance industry of funding climate change.

Reporting by Tom Nicholson Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Barbara Lewis

