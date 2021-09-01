Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

F1 considering options for Belgian GP ticket holders

1 minute read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Formula One said on Wednesday it was looking into various options with the Belgian Grand Prix promoter after calls for fans to be refunded for last Sunday's farcical race.

The rain-delayed race at Spa-Francorchamps ended after a couple of laps behind the safety car and without any overtaking allowed, with the podium celebration then held and half-points awarded.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said afterwards that the fans, who had waited for many hours in the cold and wet, had been robbed of a race and should get their money back.

"Formula One and the promoter are working through various options for ticket holders, to express our recognition and thanks to them for their dedication and commitment," a Formula One statement said.

"We will provide further details as soon as possible as we want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for Formula One."

Jean Todt, president of the governing FIA, announced on Tuesday a review of the regulations governing when points can be awarded.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:33 AM UTC

Djokovic takes first unsteady step toward calendar slam

Novak Djokovic took a first unsteady step toward completing the calendar-year Grand Slam on Tuesday as the Serb laboured into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1 win over dashing Danish teenager Holger Rune.

Sports
Andreescu outlasts Golubic at U.S. Open
Sports
Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open
Sports
MLB roundup: Dodgers claw within half-game of Giants
Sports
Shapovalov eases through to U.S. Open second round