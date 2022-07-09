F1 leader Verstappen wins Austrian sprint race

Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 9, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the sprint race Pool via REUTERS/Christian Bruna

July 9 (Reuters) - Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen won a sprint race on Saturday to put Red Bull on pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at their home track.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will join the Dutch driver on the front row after finishing second in the 100km race at Spielberg, ahead of Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London

