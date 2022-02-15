F1 team Williams unveil 2022 livery

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British Formula One team Williams on Tuesday unveiled the livery that their new FW44 challenger will sport in the upcoming 2022 season.

Williams, who are hoping to build on last season's six top-10 finishes including a second place for Mercedes' new recruit George Russell at the Belgian Grand Prix, will run their car in a diamond-patterned blue livery with touches of red.

"Last season we were thrilled and proud to make such strong advancements as a team, with a number of well-earned points-scoring results in addition to a podium," said chief executive and team principal Jost Capito.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Looking forward, we want to build on this success, and the FW44 perfectly embodies these ambitions to return to the front of the grid."

The livery change, which includes Duracell branding with the team announcing a multi-year partnership with the U.S.-based battery manufacturer on Monday, marks the start of a new era, with Williams' car designed to Formula One's radical new rules aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

The team, eighth overall last year after having finished last of ten teams for the previous three years, also have an altered driver line up for the new season.

Former Red Bull British-born Thai racer Alexander Albon is replacing Mercedes-bound Russell alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi who is staying on for a third consecutive season.

The team, who were acquired by U.S.-based Dorilton Capital in 2020, unveiled their new livery on a show car but their actual FW44 will hit the track later on Tuesday.

Williams won their last drivers' and constructors' championship titles in 1997.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.