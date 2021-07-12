Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FA condemns racist abuse of players following England's final loss

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 England's Bukayo Saka, Luke Shaw and Kalvin Phillips look dejected after a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - England's Football Association released a statement in the early hours of Monday morning condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," the statement said.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

