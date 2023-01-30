Factbox: Factbox on the Club World Cup















RABAT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Factbox for the Club World Cup, which kicks off in Morocco on Wednesday:

PARTICIPATING CLUBS

The six continental champions, plus the champions of the host country participate. In the case of Morocco, their champions Wydad Casablanca are also African champions, so last season’s African Champions League runners-up Al Ahly of Egypt are also in the field.

Flamengo (Brazil and South America) – second participation

Al Ahly (Egypt and Africa) – eighth participation

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) – second participation

Auckland City (New Zealand and Oceania) – 10th participation (record)

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia and Asia) – third participation

Real Madrid (Spain and Europe) – sixth participation

Seattle Sounders (U.S and CONCACAF) - debut

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2021 – Chelsea

2020 – Bayern Munich

2019 – Liverpool

2018 – Real Madrid

2017 – Real Madrid

SCHEDULE (all times GMT)

Playoff match:

Feb. 1 (Tangier) - Al Ahly v Auckland City (1900)

Quarter-final:

Feb. 4 (Rabat) – Wydad Casablanca v Al Hilal (1430)

Feb.4 (Tangier) – Al Ahly or Auckland City v Seattle Sounders (1730)

Semi-final:

Feb. 7 (Tangier) – Flamengo v Wydad Casablanca or Al Hilal (1900)

Feb. 8 (Rabat) – Real Madrid v Al Ahly or Auckland City or Seattle Sounders (1900)

Third place playoff:

Feb. 11 (Rabat) – Semi-final losers (1530)

Final:

Feb. 11 (Rabat) – Semi-final winners (1900)

Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge











