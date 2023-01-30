Factbox: Factbox on the Club World Cup
RABAT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Factbox for the Club World Cup, which kicks off in Morocco on Wednesday:
PARTICIPATING CLUBS
The six continental champions, plus the champions of the host country participate. In the case of Morocco, their champions Wydad Casablanca are also African champions, so last season’s African Champions League runners-up Al Ahly of Egypt are also in the field.
Flamengo (Brazil and South America) – second participation
Al Ahly (Egypt and Africa) – eighth participation
Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) – second participation
Auckland City (New Zealand and Oceania) – 10th participation (record)
Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia and Asia) – third participation
Real Madrid (Spain and Europe) – sixth participation
Seattle Sounders (U.S and CONCACAF) - debut
LAST FIVE WINNERS
2021 – Chelsea
2020 – Bayern Munich
2019 – Liverpool
2018 – Real Madrid
2017 – Real Madrid
SCHEDULE (all times GMT)
Playoff match:
Feb. 1 (Tangier) - Al Ahly v Auckland City (1900)
Quarter-final:
Feb. 4 (Rabat) – Wydad Casablanca v Al Hilal (1430)
Feb.4 (Tangier) – Al Ahly or Auckland City v Seattle Sounders (1730)
Semi-final:
Feb. 7 (Tangier) – Flamengo v Wydad Casablanca or Al Hilal (1900)
Feb. 8 (Rabat) – Real Madrid v Al Ahly or Auckland City or Seattle Sounders (1900)
Third place playoff:
Feb. 11 (Rabat) – Semi-final losers (1530)
Final:
Feb. 11 (Rabat) – Semi-final winners (1900)
