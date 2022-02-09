Factbox-Olympics-Snowboarding-Snowboarder Jacobellis wins first U.S. gold at the Beijing Games

2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 9, 2022. Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis won the United States' first title at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, her women's snowboard cross gold medal helping to erase the pain of an agonising mishap 16 years ago. read more

Below is some more information about the American athlete:

Age: 36 (date of birth: Aug. 19, 1985)

Place of birth: Danbury, Connecticut, United States.

Career:

** The veteran American boarder has collected 31 World Cup wins, 10 X-Games gold medals and another six World Championships gold medals.

Past Olympics:

** Ranked fourth at Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018

Led most of the way at the final but was beaten by 0.003 seconds and off the podium.

** Ranked seventh at Sochi Olympics in 2014

Failed to advance to the final race and finished seventh in overall standings.

** Ranked fifth at Vancouver Olympics in 2010

Ended with an automatic disqualification in semi final event and resulted fifth in overall standings.

** Ranked second at Turin Olympics in 2006

Failed a showboating trick trying to grab her board and was beaten into second place.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

