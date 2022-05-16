Falcons sign former Packers WR Geronimo Allison

Dec 23, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

May 16 - The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing Monday of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

The Falcons did not disclose terms of the deal as they continue to overhaul the receiver position.

Atlanta acquired wideout Bryan Edwards in a trade last week with the Las Vegas Raiders and drafted Drake London of Southern California with the No. 8 overall pick last month.

The Falcons are playing the 2022 season without receiver Calvin Ridley, who is serving a suspension for betting on NFL games.

Allison, 28, played in three games last season with the Detroit Lions and did not record a catch on two targets. He caught 89 passes for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 46 games (14 starts) with Green Bay from 2016-19.

The Falcons are also breaking in a new quarterback with Marcus Mariota expected to take over for Matt Ryan, who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March.

