Family of Bills safety Hamlin thank supporters during 'challenging time'

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports















Jan 3 (Reuters) - The family of Damar Hamlin said on Tuesday they were moved by the support shown to the Buffalo Bills safety after he suffered a cardiac arrest and would release updates on his condition as soon as they have any.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," Hamlin's family wrote in a statement.

"We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country."

During the first quarter of Monday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old Hamlin got to his feet after making a tackle and then collapsed.

After having his heartbeat restored on the field, Hamlin was transported by ambulance to a Cincinnati hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The family also acknowledged the first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who provided care to Hamlin as well as the Bengals and Bills organizations.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," Hamlin's family wrote. "Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

The game between the Bills and Bengals, which Cincinnati led 7-3 late in the first quarter before it was postponed, has significant playoff implications for the two division leaders and it remains unclear whether it will resume.

"Our union's focus remains on the health of our brother, Damar Hamlin," the NFL Players Association said in a statement.

"We continue to be in touch with the clubs and NFL to ensure that Bills and Bengals players have every resource available to aid and support them during this time."

Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement his team sends thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family and asked that everyone support one another during "this unprecedented time."

"Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront," said Brown.

"As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.

"The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar."

