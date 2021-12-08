Fans must show vaccine pass to attend top-level games in England

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 6, 2021 Everton fans inside the stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fans in England will need to show proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to attend top-level sport after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the country on Wednesday.

The British government has made the NHS COVID Pass mandatory for any event with more than 10,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The rules were announced as part of the COVID "plan B" measures in England and they will come into effect from Dec. 15.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday that Britain has reported 131 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 568.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

