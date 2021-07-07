Sports
Federer beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Hurkacz
1 minute read
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Roger Federer's hopes of winning a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title ended in the quarter-finals following a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0 defeat by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.
Federer, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, had been chasing Martina Navratilova's All England Club haul of nine singles titles.
Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond
