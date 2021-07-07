Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Federer beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Hurkacz

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his face during his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Roger Federer's hopes of winning a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title ended in the quarter-finals following a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0 defeat by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

Federer, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, had been chasing Martina Navratilova's All England Club haul of nine singles titles.

