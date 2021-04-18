Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

SportsFederer confirms French Open participation

Reuters
1 minute read

Tennis - "The Match In Africa" Exhibition Match - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - February 7, 2020 Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the exhibition match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Roger Federer will kickstart his claycourt campaign at next month's Geneva Open as he steps up his preparations for the French Open, the 39-year-old Swiss wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion then withdrew from the Dubai tournament in order to train and prepare going forward.

"Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can't wait to play in Switzerland again," Federer, whose only French Open triumph came in 2009, said in a Twitter post.

The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 7:50 AM UTCNBA roundup: Celtics win thriller despite Stephen’s Curry’s 47

Jayson Tatum lost his personal duel with Stephen Curry but the Boston Celtics won their battle with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, outfinishing the visitors for a 119-114 win in a nationally televised duel of streaking teams.

SportsMLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox
SportsNHL roundup: Panthers come out on top of rival Lightning
SportsMessi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao
SportsFederer confirms French Open participation