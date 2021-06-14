Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Federer wins on return to grass in Halle

1 minute read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2021 Switzerland's Roger Federer during his third round match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Roger Federer made a winning return to the grass courts with a hard-fought 7-6(4) 7-5 victory over qualifier Ilya Ivashka at Halle on Monday.

The Swiss has not played a competitive match on grass since his Wimbledon final defeat by Novak Djokovic almost two years ago, but was quickly back in the routine.

It was not vintage Federer as the 39-year-old did not even earn a break point on Ivashka's serve in the opening set while having to save two on his own delivery.

Ivashka saved a match point at 4-5 in the second set but Federer earned three more at 5-6 and got the job done as his opponent netted a forehand.

Federer, who has played only three tournaments this year as he returns from knee surgery, withdrew from the French Open last week having reached the fourth round, stating that he wanted to prepare for Wimbledon.

He is bidding for an 11th title in Halle.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 11:06 AM UTCMLB roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox

Teoscar Hernandez slugged two of the Blue Jays' eight home runs and had a career-high six RBIs, Robbie Ray struck out 10 over six innings of three-run ball and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday afternoon.

SportsParalympians still battle misconceptions, says Stockwell
SportsDenmark's Eriksen undergoing detailed examinations, says agent
SportsIndonesian doubles star Kido dies of heart attack at 36
SportsFrench Open done and dusted, Djokovic on track for calendar Slam