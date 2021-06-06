Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Federer withdraws from French Open - organisers

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2021 Switzerland's Roger Federer during his third round match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Former world number one Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open a day after winning his third-round match, organisers said on Sunday.

“After discussions with my team, I decided that I should withdraw from the French Open today. After two knee operations and more than a year of rehabilitation, it’s important that I listen to my body and not rush back into competition,” 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer said in a statement released by the French tennis federation.

