Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee injury

Jul 7, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) plays against Hubert Hurkacz (POL) in the quarter finals at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

July 13 (Reuters) - Roger Federer has withdrawn from the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grasscourt season, the Swiss said on Tuesday.

Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation.

He withdrew from the French Open after winning his third round match to save himself for the grasscourt season. He was beaten in the quarter-final at Wimbledon.

"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said on Twitter.

"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.

"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar."

Federer won the gold medal in the doubles at the 2008 Games in Beijing and a silver medal in the singles four years later in London.

U.S. to send second biggest team ever to Tokyo Games

The United States will send a team of 613 athletes to the Tokyo Summer Games, its second largest delegation ever for an Olympics, said the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Tuesday.

