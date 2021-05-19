Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay Heats - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 5, 2019 Allyson Felix of the U.S. in action reacts REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

American sprinter Allyson Felix breezed to victory in the 400m at the USA Track & Field Open in Texas on Tuesday, finishing in 50.88 seconds for her best performance in the event since July 2017.

The 35-year-old is looking to make her fifth Olympic Games this summer and is expected to bid for the 200m and 400m when the trials are held in Eugene, Oregon next month.

Felix was followed home by fellow American Jessica Beard (51.31 seconds) and Jamaica's Chrisann Gordon-Powell (51.42).

Felix has won nine Olympic medals including six gold, making her America's most decorated female track athlete.

