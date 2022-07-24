Felix returns to help US women into worlds relay final

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 23, 2022 Allyson Felix of the U.S. celebrates winning the heat REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - Allyson Felix helped the United States through to the 4x400 metres relay final in a surprise return to Hayward Field on Saturday, days after running what was supposed to be her farewell race at the World Championships.

The seven-times Olympic gold medallist hopped back on a plane to Eugene, Oregon, after she was called up to the preliminary round of the women's event, following her bronze-medal performance in the mixed relay last week. read more

The 36-year-old, who collected her first Olympic medal 18 years ago at the Athens Games, padded her team's lead on the second lap as the United States finished with the fastest time of the heats (3:23.38) and Britain took second.

"They just called me and asked if I am willing to be in and I am here," said Felix. "It is really cool, I did not expect it to happen.

"But I am always up to run with this team. All of us ran pretty hard to put our team in a position for tomorrow. This is really special."

The United States will aim to secure a third successive worlds gold in Sunday's final.

"I don't think they'll need me tomorrow," Felix told reporters.

France finished with the third qualifying spot in the heat.

Jamaica (3:24.23) established an enormous lead by the halfway mark and won their heat by more than three-and-a-half seconds.

Belgian anchor Camille Laus came from behind down the final straight to sprint home in second ahead of Canada.

A day after collecting silver in the 400m hurdles, Dutch anchor Femke Bol stormed home to keep the Netherlands in contention after a dropped baton but the team were disqualified.

Italy and Switzerland advanced on time.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon, additional reporting by Nathan Frandino; Editing by Peter Rutherford

