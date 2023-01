LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chelsea loan signing Joao Felix was shown a straight red card on his Premier League debut for the club at Fulham on Thursday.

The Portugal forward, who joined Chelsea on Wednesday from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season, was sent off in the 58th minute for a reckless tackle on Fulham defender Kenny Tete while the score was 1-1.

Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond











