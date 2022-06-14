Ferrari find 'short-term fix' for hydraulics problem

Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 12, 2022 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in action during the race REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

June 14 (Reuters) - Ferrari will have a 'short-term fix' in Canada this weekend for the hydraulics problem that forced Carlos Sainz out of last Sunday's race in Azerbaijan, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Both Spaniard Sainz and Monegasque team mate Charles Leclerc retired in Baku, with the latter suffering a second power unit failure in three races.

"Charles' engine arrives at the factory tomorrow, an initial assessment should be completed by the evening," Ferrari said on Twitter.

"Hydraulic components from Carlos' car have already been examined. A short-term fix is in place for Canada, while work is on-going on mid/long-term solutions."

Ferrari are now 80 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings after eight races, with Leclerc dropping to third overall and 34 points adrift of world champion and leader Max Verstappen.

After three races Leclerc was 46 points clear of Red Bull's Verstappen and Ferrari appeared to have a good chance of a first title since 2008, but their lack of reliability has hit them hard. read more

Sunday's race in Montreal is at a circuit named after Canada's late Ferrari great Gilles Villeneuve.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis

