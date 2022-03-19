Ferrari's Leclerc takes first pole of the F1 season

Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 19, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates pole position after qualifying. Pool via REUTERS/Giuseppe Cacace

MANAMA, March 19 (Reuters) - Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen set to start alongside on the front row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz qualified third with Red Bull's Sergio Perez fourth. Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton will line up in fifth place, alongside former Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas who qualified sixth for Alfa Romeo.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.