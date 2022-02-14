FIA president to unveil post-Abu Dhabi action plan in "coming days"

Formula One F1 - New FIA President Press Conference - Paris, France - December 17, 2021 New FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem during the press conference REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Newly-elected FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will unveil an action plan and news of structural changes following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix safety car controversy in the coming days, Formula One's governing body said on Monday.

The Emirati ex-rally driver, who was elected the FIA's first non-European president in December, led "detailed discussions" of the race, at a Formula One Commission meeting on Monday, the Paris-based body said in a statement.

"Feedback from the Commission on matters raised will be incorporated into the president's analysis and he will publicly present news of structural changes and action plan in the coming days," the statement added.

The 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended in controversy after race director Michael Masi altered safety car protocol that moved only the lapped cars between race leading Lewis Hamilton and second-placed rival Max Verstappen out of the way after a late-race crash.

The decision set up a last-lap showdown between the two rivals and allowed Verstappen, on fresher tyres, to pass Hamilton and deny the Briton an unprecedented eighth title.

Masi's future has been the subject of speculation but there has been talk that the Australian's duties could be split to lessen his workload.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and compatriot Daniel Ricciardo have backed Masi and have said they hope he stays on.

"I don't know either what's his future but I hope he sticks around because I think overall he did a very, very good job," said Vettel last week.

"I think there's a lot of controversy for the last race.

"There shouldn't be. If you look at the bigger picture he's done really well."

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Christian Radnedge

