FIFA condemn 'abhorrent' violence at Wembley

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - England v Hungary - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 12, 2021 General view as Police clash with Hungary fans during the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 13 (Reuters) - FIFA is investigating the clashes at Wembley Stadium between police and Hungarian supporters at Tuesday's game against England saying it has "zero tolerance against such abhorrent behaviour".

World soccer's governing body is also looking into incidents in the game between Albania and Poland in Tirana, where bottles were thrown on the pitch after Poland scored.

"FIFA is currently analysing reports of last night’s FIFA World Cup qualifier matches in order to determine the most appropriate action," the governing body said in a statement.

"FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at England v. Hungary and Albania v. Poland and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse.

"FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football," they added.

Police came under attack from Hungary fans after they moved into the 'away section' and had to retreat.

The Metropolitan Police said they had taken action after a steward was racially abused.

"Shortly after the start of tonight's match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward," the police said on Twitter.

"As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators. Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage."

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford

