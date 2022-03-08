FIFA postpones Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff against Scotland

The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 8 (Reuters) - FIFA has postponed Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, world football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The winners of the game at Hampden Park in Glasgow will take on Austria or Wales for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ukraine's Football Association had asked FIFA to postpone the qualifier following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Following consultation with UEFA and the four participating member associations in Path A of the European qualifying play-offs, it was unanimously agreed in the spirit of solidarity to accept," FIFA said in a statement.

"The match between Scotland and Ukraine ... will now be postponed to the existing June window, and consequently, the match between the winners of Scotland v Ukraine and Wales v Austria will also be postponed."

Russia, who have been suspended from international soccer by UEFA and FIFA, were scheduled to host Poland in a qualifying playoff match on March 24.

FIFA added that Poland would receive a bye to the next round, and play either Sweden or the Czech Republic.

The Russian Football Union has appealed against its suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which confirmed on Tuesday it had registered the case.

The draw for the World Cup finals is to be held in Doha on April 1.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" designed not to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Aadi Nair; Editing by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis

