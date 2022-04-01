1 minute read
Factbox: FIFA World Cup draw
DOHA, April 1 (Reuters) - The following is the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November and December.
Group A
Qatar (hosts)
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
United States
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
United Arab Emirates/Australia/Peru
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon
