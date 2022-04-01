Skip to main content
Factbox: FIFA World Cup draw

1 minute read

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 Draw assistant Cafu draws Spain REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

DOHA, April 1 (Reuters) - The following is the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November and December.

Group A

Qatar (hosts)

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

United Arab Emirates/Australia/Peru

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon

