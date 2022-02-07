Figure skating-American Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Men Single Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 6, 2022. Vincent Zhou of the United States in action. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for COVID-19 in athletes' daily screening at the Beijing Olympics, U.S. Figure Skating said on Monday.

"As part of yesterday's regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive," it said in an emailed statement.

"Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status. If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men's short programme, which begins Tuesday."

The California native competed in the team event in Beijing on Sunday.

He finished sixth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and beat triple world champion Nathan Chen for the gold medal at the Skate America Grand Prix in October.

