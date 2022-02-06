Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay

Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Internationaux de France - Patinoire Polesud, Grenoble, France - November 19, 2021 Canada's Keegan Messing in action during the men's short program REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing has been cleared to travel to Beijing for the Winter Games and is due to land on Monday morning after he had been delayed awaiting results of his COVID-19 tests, the Canadian Olympic Committee said.

The 30-year-old, who finished 12th at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, is the Canadian national champion and was unable to compete in the team event that started on Friday.

The men's individual singles event begin on Feb. 8.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar

