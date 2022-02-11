Figure skating-Fans sympathetic to Valieva but say she must not compete at Games

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Figure skating fans on social media expressed sympathy for Kamila Valieva after confirmation that the 15-year-old failed a drug test prior to the Olympics but said she should not be allowed to skate in Tuesday's women's singles short programme.

Valieva won gold in the team event at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, but it has since been confirmed that she tested positive for Trimetazidine at the Russian figure skating championships in December.

One of the youngest Olympic athletes to test positive for a banned substance, Valieva's medal and Games future now hangs in the balance, and many fans around the world expressed outrage over how she came to have a banned angina drug in her system.

"Kamila Valieva is absolutely a victim in this scenario. However now that we know she really did test positive to TMZ, they absolutely can NOT let her compete," a Twitter user posted under the name "Fran".

"It would be the most absurd, offensive and ridiculous decision ever. Unbelievable."

Earlier on Friday, figure skating great Katarina Witt backed the teen Russian sensation, pointing the finger at Valieva's entourage and said the adults responsible should be banned from the sport forever.

"Kamila is only 15! Her coaches, doctors, & federation should be the ones to face public scrutiny -- not her," a post under the handle @LiftLoopLunge said.

"I can't tell if I want to scream or cry more. I can't even wrap my head around how she must be feeling right now."

Valieva trained at the Beijing practice rink on Thursday and Friday but declined to answer questions from journalists. She is currently scheduled to skate in the women's singles short programme next Tuesday.

"I'm gutted for Kamila. At the same time, she can't be allowed to compete," said a Twitter user under the name "Kite".

"Her results will be scrutinized under a microscope forever and the legitimacy of the Olympics will never recover."

Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Hugh Lawson

