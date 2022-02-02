Figure skating-Germany's Seegert tests positive for COVID-19

Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan - November 12, 2021 Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nolan Seegert in action during the pairs short program REUTERS/Issei Kato

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German figure skater Nolan Seegert's participation at the Beijing Games is in doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) said on Wednesday.

Seegert, who competes in pairs with Minerva Fabienne Hase, does not have any symptoms and is isolating in a hotel room.

"There is currently a confirmed so-called close contact, also in the figure skating team," DOSB said in a statement.

"The athlete may be released from quarantine if there are two consecutive negative tests with a 24 hour interval. Those affected are tested twice a day."

Many athletes have been ruled out of the Feb. 4-20 Games after testing positive on arrival at the airport while others who are asymptomatic are isolating.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

