Figure skating-Russian Shcherbakova wins women's single gold
BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Anna Shcherbakova won the women's figure skating single gold medal for the Russian Olympic Committee team at the Beijing Winter Games on Thursday.
Her team mate Alexandra Trusova finished second for silver with Japan's Kaori Sakamoto taking bronze in third.
