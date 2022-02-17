Figure skating-Russian Shcherbakova wins women's single gold

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Anna Shcherbakova of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Anna Shcherbakova won the women's figure skating single gold medal for the Russian Olympic Committee team at the Beijing Winter Games on Thursday.

Her team mate Alexandra Trusova finished second for silver with Japan's Kaori Sakamoto taking bronze in third.

Editing by Nick Mulvenney

