Figure skating-Russia's Valieva fails drugs test, IOC to appeal lifting suspension

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has failed a test for a banned substance but her provisional suspension was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), a decision against which the International Olympic Committee will appeal, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday.

Valieva, 15, failed the test collected at the Russian national championships on Dec. 25 and the sample returned positive on Feb. 8, the ITA said.

