Figure skating-Valieva becomes first woman to land quad at Olympics
BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman in Olympic history to land a quadruple jump on Monday as the Russian Olympic Committee secured its second gold medal of the Beijing Games in the team event.
The 15-year-old, favourite to win gold in the women's singles, beautifully executed a quadruple Salchow to open her free skate in the team event.
Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Peter Rutherford
