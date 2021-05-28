Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
First choice Dutch keeper tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Euros

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 2, 2021 Valencia's Jasper Cillessen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Netherlands’ first choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has tested positive for coronavirus and will not travel with the team for a week-long European Championship training camp in Portugal.

The Valencia keeper will miss the preparations on the Algarve, which include a friendly international against Scotland on Wednesday.

"The medical staff of the Dutch team are monitoring his condition closely and as soon as it is medical responsible, he will be drafted back into the squad," a statement from the Dutch football association said on Friday.

Marco Bizot, who was not named in the final 26-man squad by coach Frank de Boer, was already scheduled to travel to the camp in Portugal as a standby keeper, so no replacement is necessary.

The Dutch fly to Portugal on Saturday without captain Georginio Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong, who are joining up with their teammates on Sunday.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, whose club play in Saturday’s Champions League final, will also join up with the squad later, the KNVB added.

