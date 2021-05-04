Skip to main content

SportsFirst team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza

Nidal Al-mughrabi
2 minute read

Hoofs pounded the ground and kicked up dust clouds as one by one a small group of young mounted archers pulled back their bows and let their arrows fly at a passing target. Most of them missed.

They will get better, said Mohammad Abu Musaed, who is training the first team of horseback archers in the Gaza Strip, a blockaded coastal enclave with a population of two million.

Mounted archery is a hard skill to master. Centuries ago it helped Genghis Khan's Mongol army conquer much of Asia and today is showcased in niche competitions.

Abu Musaed, 40, wants to build a team that can compete internationally and has so far recruited a handful of participants.

After several more tries, all five Palestinian riders managed to hit the target.

"I want to revive this sport and to encourage youth to practise it because it helps release bad energy," Abu Musaed told Reuters.

He makes the team's bows himself out of wood, carbon fibres and glue. Sometimes he decorates them with animal horns.

There are several hundred horseback riders in Gaza but few have so far been willing to give it a try with archery.

The challenge, Abu Musaid said, is to stay calm and focused while standing up straight on a galloping horse.

Fifteen-year-old team member Muhannad Abu Musaed said he enjoyed shooting arrows while riding.

"If you try it once you will want to do it again," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 7:47 AM UTCNBA roundup: Russell Westbrook goes wild in 154-141 Wizards win

Russell Westbrook recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season with 14 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and 24 assists to lead the host Washington Wizards to a 154-141 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

SportsKhan looks to bring back Olympics to London if re-elected as mayor
SportsMLB roundup: Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels
SportsHenry says Spotify CEO Ek contacted Arsenal owners for takeover offer
SportsFIFA bans Haiti Under-20 women's team official in sexual abuse probe

Global soccer governing body FIFA on Monday banned Haiti's Under-20 women's team supervisor Nella Joseph for 10 years as part of an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual abuse of female players in the Caribbean nation.