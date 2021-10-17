Fitzpatrick wins Andalucia Masters for seventh European Tour crown

Sep 25, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Team Europe player Matt Fitzpatrick chips up onto the 16th green during day two foursomes rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Matt Fitzpatrick won the Andalucia Masters on Sunday to claim his seventh European Tour title after the Englishman shot an error-free round of 69 on the final day to finish at six-under overall and win by three strokes.

Down by three shots at the start of the day, Fitzpatrick made 15 consecutive pars followed by birdies on the 16th and 17th to rise up the leaderboard as others struggled on the Valderrama course where only 14 players finished under par.

Fitzpatrick took the lead at the 16th from Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg, who effectively handed over the title after he double-bogeyed the par-five 17th to finish tied for second along with Australia's Min Woo Lee.

"It's on the bucket list to win a round at Valderrama with the history that it has. To do it bogey free on Sunday as well is extra special, I'm delighted," Fitzpatrick said.

"It's amazing, particularly the way I did it -- very patient all day, didn't try to press anything, stuck to our targets and managed to hole the putts at the end.

"You can hit half decent shots and be behind a tree and you're chipping out or you've got to manoeuvre something. It's a true test and to be patient the whole 72 holes, I'm really pleased with the way my attitude was all week."

Seven others -- England's Laurie Canter, James Morrison and Robert Rock, New Zealand's Ryan Fox, Sweden's Alexander Bjork, American David Lipsky and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti -- finished a further stroke behind.

