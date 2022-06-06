Five more new faces in latest England training camp

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 12, 2022 England coach Eddie Jones during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - England coach Eddie Jones has called up another five uncapped players as part of a training camp squad this week, though none of the 35 players summoned are involved in Saturday's Premiership semi-finals.

The squad will meet in west London on Tuesday to continue preparations for next weekend's non-cap match against the Barbarians and July’s tour of Australia.

There are first involvements in a senior England camp for Biyi Alo, Charlie Atkinson, Freddie Clarke, Sam Jeffries and Patrick Schickerling.

Winger Jonny May returns after recovering from a knee injury while injured duo Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson will also be in camp undertaking rehabilitation work. Jones, without a raft of players as Saracens take on Harlequins and Leicester play Northampton on Saturday, said in a statement on Monday: "It’s a great opportunity to learn about some new players and see what potential they have to play a part in the Australia tour.

"We look forward to continuing the good work from our last camp in developing this team on and off the pitch." England face Australia in Perth (July 2) Brisbane (July 9) and Sydney (July 16).

England training squad:

Forwards

Biyi Alo (Wasps, uncapped) Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped) Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps) Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps) Freddie Clarke (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps) Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps) Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish, uncapped) Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps) Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps) Sam Jeffries (Bristol Bears, uncapped) George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped) Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps) Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped) Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps) Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Clare Fallon

