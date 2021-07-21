Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Five rings up in Tokyo sky as competition gets underway

2 minute read
1/4

Japan's aerobatics team, the Blue Impulse, skywrite Olympic rings in a practice run ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japanese pilots drew the five Olympic rings over Tokyo on Wednesday in a practice flight ahead of a similar manoeuvre which is scheduled for later this week to mark the official start of the Tokyo Games, a rare festivity surrounding the COVID 19-hit Olympics.

The Japanese air force's aerobatic demonstration squadron, Blue Impulse, flew over the capital shortly after noon and drew the Olympic symbol with white smoke near the national stadium, with people on the ground waving and taking smartphone photos.

"The sky is blue today so I was able to clearly see the five white contrails, so it was exhilarating," said Noriko Hoshino, a 44-year-old office worker.

The opening ceremony is slated for Friday evening, but the softball and soccer competitions are already underway.

On Friday, the rings will bear the original colours of blue, yellow, black, green and red, an official at the Air Self-Defence Force said.

The Blue Impulse first drew the interlocking rings over central Tokyo as part of the opening ceremony of the 1964 Olympics in the city.

For many in Japan, the Olympic symbol, drawn in a clear, autumn sky with precision, was one of the most memorable moments from the sporting event held to show the world the country's recovery from World War Two.

Reporting by Akira Tomoshige, Akiko Okamoto, Writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 7:51 AM UTCMilwaukee wins first NBA title since 1971, Antetokounmpo named Finals MVP

The Milwaukee Bucks, powered by a masterpiece from Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, ended their 50-year wait for a second NBA championship with a 105-98 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

SportsJapan win softball opener as Games 'of hope' begin
SportsMLB roundup: Will Smith's walk-off homer caps Dodgers' rally
SportsBrisbane set to celebrate 2032 Games coronation
SportsFive rings up in Tokyo sky as competition gets underway