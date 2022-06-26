Five star Wuhan thrash Hebei to top Chinese Super League

HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Davidson scored twice as Wuhan Three Towns stayed top of the Chinese Super League with a 5-0 thrashing of last-placed Hebei FC in Dalian on Sunday.

The promoted club maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a comfortable win over Kim Jong-boo's side to move onto 16 points from their opening six games.

Wuhan made light work of struggling Hebei, Marcao putting his side ahead in the third minute with a delicate finish past Bao Yaxiong after Davidson's perfectly weighted through ball.

Ademilson doubled the lead 21 minutes later with a side-footed volley from a corner and Nicolae Stanciu drove in the third from distance 10 minutes before the break.

Davidson converted a 72nd-minute penalty before completing the rout five minutes from time.

Shanghai Shenhua, meanwhile, kept pace with Wuhan as Wu Jingui's side beat former champions Guangzhou FC 2-1 to move to 16 points.

Wang Haijian put Shenhua in front before Cao Yunding came off the bench to double the lead 20 minutes from time, leaving Wei Shihao's 81st-minute goal as a mere consolation for Guangzhou.

Henan Longmen remained two points behind the leaders following their 2-0 win over Dalian Pro in Haikou on Friday secured by a goal in each half from Fernando Karanga and Henrique Dourado.

Elsewhere, promoted Zhejiang FC handed champions Shandong Taishan a surprise 2-0 defeat that put a dent in the title-holders' challenge for this year's crown.

Franko Andrijasevic latched on to Donovan Ewolo's pass to score the first in the first minute and Nyasha Mushekwi doubled the lead with a 66th-minute strike into the top corner after Shandong's Cryzan had missed a penalty.

Zhang Yuning was on target for Beijing Guoan as the China international scored his sixth goal from six games to sit on top of the scorers' chart, but his effort was only enough to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Tianjin Tigers defeated Meizou Hakka 1-0 through a solitary goal from Farley Rosa and 2018 champions Shanghai Port downed Wuhan Yangtze 2-1 thanks to Cherif Ndiaye's 83rd-minute winner.

Chengdu Rongcheng drew 2-2 with Shenzhen FC while Guangzhou City's problems continued against Changchun Yatai as a 3-1 loss left Jean Paul van Gastel's team pointless six games into the season and rooted to the bottom alongside Hebei.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Ed Osmond

