Flamengo overrun Athletico to go second in Brazil

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Athletico Paranaense - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 3, 2021 Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro in action with Athletico Paranaense's Pedro Henrique REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Flamengo's Bruno Henrique scored his fifth goal in four games as they overran Athletico Paranaense 3-0 with a commanding first-half performance in Sunday's Serie A clash in Brazil.

The former Wolfsburg and Santos striker scored a brace in each of Flamengo's two Copa Libertadores semi-final legs last month and hit the target again with a stooped header after 10 minutes at home to Athletico.

By that time Flamengo were already a goal up through Everton Ribeiro, who bundled home from close range after five minutes.

Andreas Pereira, on loan from Manchester United, scored the third on the stroke of halftime after a lightning counter attack.

The result lifts Flamengo into second place in Serie A on goal difference with 38 points from 20 matches, above Palmeiras, who have played a game more and host Juventude later on Sunday.

The two teams are 11 points behind Atletico Mineiro who have played 22. Athletico Paranaense are ninth, with 30 points.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris

Sports · 2:07 PM UTC

