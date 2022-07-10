Forest sign Richards from Bayern

July 10 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest have signed defender Omar Richards from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on a four-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Sunday.

British media reported that Forest paid Bayern a fee of 9 million pounds ($10.82 million) for the 24-year-old left-back, who has played once for the England under-21s.

Richards made 17 appearances in all competitions for Bayern in the 2021-22 season as they won a 10th straight German league title but failed to get past the quarter-final stage in the Champions League.

Forest, who begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6, have been busy in the close season, signing Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee and bringing in goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan.

($1 = 0.8315 pounds)

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru

