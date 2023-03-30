Forest striker Wood out for rest of the season

Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 11, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood walks off the pitch after being substituted Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

March 30 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood will miss the remainder of the season due to injury, the struggling Premier League club said on Thursday.

Wood, who joined Forest on loan from Newcastle United in January, picked up a thigh injury in a 3-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on March 11.

He travelled to Auckland for the first of New Zealand's two matches against China last week but did not feature in the game and was forced to pull out of the squad before the second match, returning to his club for further treatment.

The 31-year-old's injury was confirmed by Forest boss Steve Cooper, who on Thursday told a news conference: "Chris Wood is out for the season. He's picked up an injury during the international break."

Forest are 16th with 26 points from 27 games, two points above the relegation zone. They host Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are 13th on 27 points from 28 matches, on Saturday.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

