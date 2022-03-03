Former Australia wicketkeeper Marsh dies aged 74

Cricket - Australia Nets - Lord?s - 14/7/15 Australia chairman of selectors Rod Marsh during nets Action Images via Reuters / Philip Brown Livepic

March 4 (Reuters) - Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh has died eight days after suffering a heart attack, Australian media reported on Friday.

Marsh, who played 96 tests and 92 one-day internationals in the 1970s and 1980s, was 74 and passed away in Adelaide after being moved closer to his family on Monday.

He had been in a medical induced coma having had a heart attack while on his way to a charity event in Bundaberg in Queensland on Feb. 24.

Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals.

He is third on Australia's all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist (416) and Ian Healy (395).

Marsh later became a selector for Australia's national teams before retiring from the role in 2016.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Nick Mulvenney

