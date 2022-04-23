Former Bok flanker Wannenburg killed in car accident in US

April 23 (Reuters) - Former Springbok loose-forward Pedrie Wannenburg has been killed in a car accident in Texas, his former South African franchise the Bulls said on Saturday.

Wannenburg, 41, played 20 times for the Boks between 2002 and 2007, and was close to being selected for the World Cup-winning squad in France.

He also turned out for Irish side Ulster and French club Castres before settling in the United States in 2016.

He died when a 16-year-old driver led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into the back of Wannenburg’s car at an intersection, according to local media.

His wife and two children were in the vehicle with him but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The flanker was the first to play 100 matches for the Bulls in Super Rugby and won three titles with the Pretoria-based side in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

