Former Cavs, Bucks guard Dellavedova joins Melbourne United

Jan 20, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova (18) drives against New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (67) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

July 9 (Reuters) - NBA veteran Matthew Dellavedova is returning home to Australia to play for Melbourne United after signing a three-year deal with the National Basketball League (NBL) champions.

Dellavedova spent eight seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James in 2016.

Melbourne, who won the 2021 NBL championship, said on Friday the deal would also allow the 30-year-old to explore his NBA prospects during the free agency period in August before joining the franchise.

"I am really excited to sign with Melbourne United and come back to the NBL," Dellavedova said in a statement. "It's a great team with a winning culture and some great team mates that I've loved playing with in the past for the Boomers."

Dellavedova will head to his third Olympics with Australia's Boomers and is currently with the national team ahead of the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad;Editing by Peter Rutherford

Sports

