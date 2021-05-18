Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Former champ Stan Wawrinka withdraws from French Open

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland withdrew Tuesday from the upcoming French Open.

His team told Reuters that Wawrinka, 36, has not sufficiently recovered from an operation on his left foot in March.

"As much as we had hoped he'd be ready to play in Paris, he wasn't able to come back to full fitness in time," read a statement emailed to the wire service.

Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015 and the U.S. Open in 2016. He is a 16-time winner on the ATP Tour.

Action in Roland Garros gets underway May 30. Rafael Nadal of Spain is the defending men's champion and a 13-time winner of the French Open.

-Field Level Media

